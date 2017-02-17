L.A. officials investigating Justin Bieber for alleged head-butting incident

This is All Bad.

Justin Bieber is on Los Angeles authorities' radar following a report that the Sorry singer head-butted a patron during an altercation at Serafina Sunset restaurant in the heart of West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told the Associated Press that a witness phoned in the incident after allegedly observing Bieber fighting with two bartenders before hitting a customer in the wee hours of the morning Saturday.

Officials added that the pop star and bar staff were gone by the time deputies came to take stock of the incident.

The alleged victim is not pursuing charges but authorities are moving forward with an investigation. Their investigation coincides with another by Cleveland authorities, who are probing a Las Vegas man’s claim that the Purpose artist assaulted him after a June NBA Finals game.

In the report filed Tuesday, 34-year-old Rodney Cannon told local law enforcement that Bieber punched him repeatedly outside a downtown Cleveland hotel, according to Cleveland.com. The alleged incident was precipitated by an argument over photography.

Bieber’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2017 USA Today