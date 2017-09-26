KISS shines spotlight on Kingwood High School

KISS is raising awareness of those affected by Hurricane Harvey, specifically the students at Kingwood High School. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - KISS is hours from performing at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, and the band is set to hit the stage for a good cause.

KISS is raising awareness of those affected by Hurricane Harvey, specifically the students at Kingwood High School. Many of them lost instruments in their flood after their orchestra completely filled with water.

“Part of being as successful as we are…really is about giving back so here we are urging everybody and doing our part to make sure music and musical instruments are in the Houston schools and young people have them to play,” said Paul Stanley of KISS.

“This is not about us. This is about raising funds and making sure the kids here don’t get too depressed about everything,” said KISS co-lead singer Gene Simmons. “We’re here to make everyone happy, and that’s what this is about. Wait until you see the show.”

Nearly 350 kids will be in the auditorium during the song “Rock & Roll All Nite.” Cheerleaders, drill team members and those from the orchestra will be dressed up in KISS face paint.

To bring awareness to the fundraiser that’s started, it’s in partnership with the Grammy Museum Foundation. For more information on how to donate, tap/click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV