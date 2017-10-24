Kid Rock: No, I'm not running for U.S. Senate

Mocking people who took the idea seriously, Kid Rock said Tuesday morning he's not running for U.S. Senate.

"(Expletive) no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?" Rock said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show. "Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour, too. Are you (kidding) me?"

Rock's new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, will be released Nov. 3, Stern said.

Rock said the idea of running for Senate in his home state of Michigan — which he has publicly toyed with for months — was a mixed blessing.

"It’s the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I’ve ever done," he said. "And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors."

Rock said he talked with Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, at last week's Detroit Pistons opener at Little Caesars Arena.

"Let’s not let this divide us," Rock said he told Rosenberg.

Rock said as public hype grew around the Senate talk, even people in his circle who were "in on the joke" started to take it seriously.

"No, we’re not doing it," he said he'd tell them, "but let’s roll with it for a while."

Detroit Free Press