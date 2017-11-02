Kevin Spacey plans to 'seek evaluation and treatment' amid scandal

Tony and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey will host the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11 on CBS. (Photo: Christopher Polk, Getty Images)

The list of allegations facing Kevin Spacey continues to grow after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances on him when he was 14, as published by BuzzFeed Sunday night.

The latest developments:

Kevin Spacey plans to 'seek evaluation and treatment'

On Wednesday night, Spacey's representative Staci Wolfe shared this statement: "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time,” she told USA TODAY.

Netflix and Media Rights Capital, which produces his series House of Cards, followed that statement with its own, saying, "We view Kevin seeking treatment as a positive step. We continue to take this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production."

On Tuesday, Netflix announced it would shut down production of the sixth and final season of Cards "until further notice." Netflix also is in post-production on Gore, a biopic of writer Gore Vidal, that had been scheduled for release in 2018.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM