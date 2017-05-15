Katy Perry bringing tour to Houston in 2018

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images, KENS)

HOUSTON -- Katy Perry fans it’s time to hear you ‘Roar’ because the pop sensation is coming to the Bayou City in 2018.

On Monday, Katy Perry announced June 9 as the release date for her upcoming album Witness along with an extensive arena tour that will kick off on Sept. 7.

The ‘Firework’ singer will be stopping in Houston on Jan. 7, 2018 at the Toytoa Center.

Online tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at houstontoyotacenter.com. You can also buy tickets in person at the Toyota Center Box Office beginning Tuesday, May 23 at 9 a.m.

Verified fans can purchase tickets on Thursday, May 18 at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. local time. Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan and registration is open and continues until Tuesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. PT. For more information and to register, visit katyperry.com.

Don’t miss your chance to fulfill your ‘Teenage Dream’ to see Katy Perry in concert!

JUST ANNOUNCED: You can witness @katyperry live in San Antonio on January 10! Sign up for pre-sale tickets at https://t.co/hNnMpekAjq pic.twitter.com/1y1QjsVgLz — AT&T Center (@attcenter) May 15, 2017

Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour – North American Leg

2017

9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018

1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

