Katy Perry bringing tour to Houston in 2018

HOUSTON -- Katy Perry fans it’s time to hear you ‘Roar’ because the pop sensation is coming to the Bayou City in 2018.
On Monday, Katy Perry announced June 9 as the release date for her upcoming album Witness along with an extensive arena tour that will kick off on Sept. 7.
The ‘Firework’ singer will be stopping in Houston on Jan. 7, 2018 at the Toytoa Center.
Online tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at houstontoyotacenter.com. You can also buy tickets in person at the Toyota Center Box Office beginning Tuesday, May 23 at 9 a.m.
Verified fans can purchase tickets on Thursday, May 18 at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. local time. Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan and registration is open and continues until Tuesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. PT. For more information and to register, visit katyperry.com.
Don’t miss your chance to fulfill your ‘Teenage Dream’ to see Katy Perry in concert!
JUST ANNOUNCED: You can witness @katyperry live in San Antonio on January 10! Sign up for pre-sale tickets at https://t.co/hNnMpekAjq pic.twitter.com/1y1QjsVgLz— AT&T Center (@attcenter) May 15, 2017
Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour – North American Leg
2017
9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
2018
1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
