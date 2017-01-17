Katherine Heigl, husband Josh Kelley welcome baby boy

The couple add to their growing brood, including daughters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4, who were adopted.
The Doubt star shared news of her pregnancy on her lifestyle blog last June and shared photos of her bump on Instagram.
“It was totally unexpected but thrilling nonetheless,” Heigl wrote in a post,adding that the two considered expanding their family via “adoption again, fostering, or pregnancy if possible.”
“Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I’m of advanced maternal age,” Heigl shared, “I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!”
2017 USA Today
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs