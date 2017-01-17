Katherine Heigl, husband Josh Kelley welcome baby boy

katherine-heigl-26 (Photo: KHOU)

Katherine Heigl is no longer Knocked Up. The actress and her husband, musician Josh Kelley , welcomed their first son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., on Dec. 20, People confirms.

The couple add to their growing brood, including daughters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4, who were adopted.

The Doubt star shared news of her pregnancy on her lifestyle blog last June and shared photos of her bump on Instagram.





For all you gestating ladies out there check out Those Heavenly Days for my "Pregnancy Favs...Thus Far" and get some tips and tricks for feeling more comfortable inside and out while growing a life! thoseheavenlydays.com A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 20, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

“It was totally unexpected but thrilling nonetheless,” Heigl wrote in a post,adding that the two considered expanding their family via “adoption again, fostering, or pregnancy if possible.”

“Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I’m of advanced maternal age,” Heigl shared, “I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!”

