Kate Mara and Jamie Bell marry in Los Angeles

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer collection. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images)

Some congratulations are in order.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have tied the knot. The couple married in Los Angeles over the weekend, Mara's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to USA TODAY.

In June, the acting duo spilled the beans that they were getting hitched after their engagement in January — but now it's official.

On Monday, Mara and Bell posted a photo of them kissing to their respective social media accounts, hinting at the marriage with simple yet sweet captions.

Me & Mrs B pic.twitter.com/Z5nMq91h6w — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) July 17, 2017

The couple worked together on the set of Fantastic Four in 2015, playing Sue Storm and Ben Grimm.

Congrats, you two!

