Karrueche Tran wins 5-year restraining order against ex Chris Brown

Chris Brown with girlfriend Karrueche leaves the H. Carl Moultrie I Court House of the District of Columbia where he took a plea deal for an assault charge on September 2, 2014 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Karrueche Tran has won a 5-year restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

A judge in Santa Monica, Calif., granted the Claws actress' request during a hearing Thursday, where she shared threatening text and voicemail messages from the 28-year-old singer.

The model, also 28, testified that Brown threatened to "beat the (expletive)" out of her and demanded she return diamond rings and other gifts, report Billboard and People. TMZ originally broke the story.

Tran also noted that he had physically assaulted her in the past, resulting in a temporary restraining order being issued in February. At the time, she filed documents cataloging harassing messages from the singer in which he "threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends." (The court documents were obtained by E! News.)

E! also reported that Brown as not present at the hearing and was not permitted to call in. However, TMZ noted that his attorney, David Gammill, was there and asked why she never reported his client's alleged threats and behavior at the time.

The couple dated on and off from 2011 until roughly 2015. For the duration of their relationship, Brown was on probation after pleading guilty to felony assault for his 2009 attack on then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Geragos & Geragos, the firm that represents Brown, did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM