Justin Timberlake expands tour, adds third Houston show

Justin Timberlake will perform not one, not two, but three shows in Houston on his upcoming “Man of the Woods” tour.
Fresh off his halftime performance at Super Bowl LII, Timberlake announced an expansion to his tour that includes a show set for Jan. 22, 2019 at Toyota Center.
Timberlake announced last month he would perform in Houston on May 23 and May 25.
Pre-sale for the third show is slated for 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 19.
For ticket information and more details, visit Timberlake’s website.
