Justin Timberlake expands tour, adds third Houston show

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Justin Timberlake will perform not one, not two, but three shows in Houston on his upcoming “Man of the Woods” tour.

Fresh off his halftime performance at Super Bowl LII, Timberlake announced an expansion to his tour that includes a show set for Jan. 22, 2019 at Toyota Center.

Timberlake announced last month he would perform in Houston on May 23 and May 25.

Pre-sale for the third show is slated for 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 19.

For ticket information and more details, visit Timberlake’s website.

