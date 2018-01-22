Justin Timberlake adds 2nd Houston stop to 'Man of the Woods' tour

Justin Timberlake performs during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO, This content is subject to copyright.)

There is good news for Justin Timberlake fans who missed out on getting tickets to his Houston show.

Due to demand, the singer has added two new Texas dates to his “Man of the Woods” tour, including one in Houston.

Related: Justin Timberlake bringing ‘The Man of the Woods' tour to Houston

After his May 23 show at Toyota Center sold out, it was announced another was added for May 25. Timberlake also added second date in Dallas on May 28.

Presale for the May 25 show in Houston begins Wednesday, according to his website.

© 2018 KHOU-TV