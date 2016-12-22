Justin Bieber indicted in old Argentina charges

Justin Bieber performs on Dec. 2 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The past may be coming back to haunt Justin Bieber.

According to the Associated Press, on Wednesday an Argentinian judge revived the pop star's past troubles, indicting Bieber for allegedly attacking a photographer in the South American country in 2013.

Bieber, now 22, is being accused of ordering his two security guards to beat up a photographer and steal his money and camera outside of a Buenos Aires nightclub.

In Buenos Aires, court clerk Soledad Nieto confirmed the decision to the AP on Thursday. She said Judge Alberto Banos did not issue an arrest warrant.

The court made the decision on Tuesday and it first surfaced publicly late Wednesday on TMZ.

Under Argentine law, Bieber would face from one month to six years in prison if convicted on a charge of causing injuries.

The case making headlines is nothing new. In 2014, Bieber was ordered to return to Argentina to testify about the allegations. After he failed to appear, an arrest warrant was issued last year (and subsequently dropped).

He apologized on the same trip for defiling the Argentine flag on stage and got into trouble with police elsewhere during the tour for allegedly spraying graffiti in Brazil and Colombia .

The timing of the indictment is notable: The Canadian-born singer is set to bring his Purpose tour to South America next February, March and April, although no stops are currently scheduled for Argentina.

In May, Bieber tweeted this: “Argentina I do love you. It is in fact one of my favorite places to tour. I wish this was not the case. My lawyers say it is what it is.”

It was announced recently that Bieber's Purpose tour will also return to the U.S. in 2017 for his first-ever stadium run.

The tour, which has included more than 100 dates since kicking off in March, hasn't been without controversy to date, including his canceling meet-and-greets, plus reports that Bieber asked a U.K. audience to "relax" and punched someone in the face in Spain.