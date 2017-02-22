Just kidding! Chip and Joanna Gaines deny they're leaving Texas

Designers Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: 'Fixer Upper' at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

WACO — Fixer Upper fans were pitching fits Wednesday after word spread that Chip and Joanna Gaines might be leaving Waco.

People magazine set the rumor mill spinning when it reported the popular HGTV stars said they’ve discussed moving.

"We talk about it. We've been to Kansas City a lot recently and have just fallen in love with that community," Chip told People. "Salt Lake, every time we go there it just kind of really inspires us, obviously New York City for Jo. There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out."

Joanna grew up in Kansas and lived in New York while working as an intern for CBS News after graduating from Baylor.

But she said in a tweet Wednesday that they have no plans to move. "Not sure how that got twisted but Waco is our home, we love it and we aren't going anywhere..."

😂 Not sure how that got twisted but Waco is our home, we love it and we aren't going anywhere... — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) February 22, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)