"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" trailer debuts

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black star in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." (Photo: FRANK MASI)

It's time to go inside the game like never before.

In the first trailer for the upcoming "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," fans get a glimpse of how four misfit high school kids get sucked into a vintage video game and become the characters they've logged on as -- who turn out to be played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

The new film continues the franchise that first hit screens in the 1995 movie starring Robin Williams in an adaptation of the popular children's book.

In the latest installment, the teens must use their newfound personas to survive the game's jungle setting and escape or risk being stuck inside the game forever.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" will hit theaters December 20.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.