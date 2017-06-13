Julia Stiles, fiancé Preston J. Cook are expecting their first child

Julia Stiles poses during a photocall on April 3, 2017 in Cannes. (Photo: VALERY HACHE, AFP/Getty Images)

Julia Stiles has reason to give a Mona Lisa Smile. Or an even bigger grin.

The actress is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Preston J. Cook, set to arrive later this year, according to her rep, Annick Müller.

Stiles appeared to hold her baby bump in a picture with Magic in the Morning radio host Nick Snaith, which he shared on Twitter Monday, making no mention of her pregnancy.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star shared news of her engagement on Instagram in January 2016 captioning a photo of her ring, "Best Christmas Ever!"

