Julia Stiles, fiancé Preston J. Cook are expecting their first child

Julia Stiles has reason to give a Mona Lisa Smile. Or an even bigger grin.
The actress is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Preston J. Cook, set to arrive later this year, according to her rep, Annick Müller.
Stiles appeared to hold her baby bump in a picture with Magic in the Morning radio host Nick Snaith, which he shared on Twitter Monday, making no mention of her pregnancy.
Great to see @MissJuliaStiles to chat all things #Riviera on @skyatlantic from this thurs. She will be on @magicfm #MagicInTheMorning on wed pic.twitter.com/plsVjv4wJp— Nick Snaith (@nicksnaith) June 12, 2017
The 10 Things I Hate About You star shared news of her engagement on Instagram in January 2016 captioning a photo of her ring, "Best Christmas Ever!"
