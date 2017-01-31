Judy Garland's remains moved from NY to LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Representatives for a cemetery and the family of
The transfer from a crypt in New York's
Garland's three children, including actress
The mausoleum is big enough to eventually include all her family, Berman said. Besides Minnelli, that includes her siblings Lorna and Joey Luft.
A private unveiling of Garland's crypt will be followed by a public celebration, the cemetery said.
Garland, the star of The Wizard of Oz and other classic films, died in 1969 at age 47.
