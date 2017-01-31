KHOU
Close

Judy Garland's remains moved from NY to LA

AP , KHOU 6:51 AM. CST January 31, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Representatives for a cemetery and the family of Judy Garland say her remains have been moved from New York to a Los Angeles mausoleum.

The transfer from a crypt in New York's Ferncliff Cemetery to Hollywood Forever Cemetery took place last Friday, Noelle Berman, a Hollywood Forever spokeswoman, told The Associated Press.

Garland's three children, including actress Liza Minnelli, live in Southern Californiaand wanted to have Garland resting near them, Berman said.

The mausoleum is big enough to eventually include all her family, Berman said. Besides Minnelli, that includes her siblings Lorna and Joey Luft.

A private unveiling of Garland's crypt will be followed by a public celebration, the cemetery said.

Garland, the star of The Wizard of Oz and other classic films, died in 1969 at age 47.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories