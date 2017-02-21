Judge orders Chris Brown to stay away from his ex

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ordered R&B singer
The Grammy winner was ordered to stay 100 yards away from
Tran also accused the singer of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down stairs a few years ago. Her filing does not offer any additional specifics or note if she reported the events to police. It states that no one was present at the time.
The order, which was issued Friday, also calls for Brown to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order. An email message sent to
Brown and Tran dated after the singer pleaded guilty to felony assault for an attack on
A facility that treated Brown wrote in a 2014 letter to the judge overseeing his probation in the Rihanna case that the singer was being treated for bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and past substance abuse.
Brown's career faltered after the Rihanna attack and eventually rebounded and his album F.A.M.E won a Grammy Award in 2012.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs