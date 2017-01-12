Judge: No decision yet on who will inherit Prince's $200M

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince's estate says he will wait for appeals to be exhausted before making a final determination on who will inherit the estimated $200 million.
Eide has rejected claims from several people to be Prince's child or sibling.
The judge said at Thursday's hearing that a few more people have DNA tests pending, but he expects them to be rejected.
Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings have asked Eide to declare that no will exists and formally name them as heirs.
Thursday's hearing is also considering a change in the executor of Prince's estate.
