Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5's manager and Jonah Hill's brother, dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein, the longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill, has died, band spokesperson Carleen Donovan confirmed to USA TODAY Saturday.

Feldstein was 40 years old and died unexpectedly Friday.

In the statement, the Feldstein family said Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath. He had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived and died a short time later.

"His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," the statement continued. "In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name."

Feldstein was the founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management and had managed Maroon 5 since its inception 15 years ago. His company also counts Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield among its clients.

Besides Hill, Feldstein is survived by his sister, parents and two children.

Feldstein also leaves behind his friends in the music world, who are reacting to his death on social media.

"Massive RIP to Jordy Feldstein," OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder shared on Twitter on Saturday, "longterm comrade in this crazy music business.. Maroon 5 mgr among many others, thoughts and prayers to his family, his kids, & The (Maroon 5) family. So sad today"

Rapper Big Boi also shared his respects on Twitter.

"#rip Jordan," he wrote. "my Close Friend and Manager"

Contributing: The Associated Press

