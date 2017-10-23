John Stamos is engaged to actress Caitlin McHugh

john-stamos-13 (Photo: KHOU)

Uncle Jesse is officially off the market.

Fuller House actor John Stamos, 54, revealed he and actress Caitlin McHugh, 31, are engaged in a romantic Instagram post.

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," Stamos captioned an illustration of the two at Disneyland with fireworks exploding in the sky.

McHugh, who has appeared on The Vampire Diaries and NCIS: Los Angeles, starred in the short film, Ingenue-ish, which she co-wrote with Stamos this year. She opened up to People magazine about the couple's desire to stay tight-lipped about their relationship.

“We like to keep our lives private because we’ve seen what relationships in the public eye can be like and we just like our privacy,” she shared in an interview published in January. “We don’t want the commentary from the masses about what our relationship is or should be. We’re very happy together and we hope to be so for a long time.”

This will be the second marriage for Stamos, who was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 until 2005.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

