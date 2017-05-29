John Legend gives condolences to parents of fan killed in Manchester attack

Singer/Songwriter John Legend speaks onstage during the 4th Annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit at Hearst Tower on May 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country) (Photo: Bryan Bedder, 2017 Getty Images)

John Legend has reached out to the parents of Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-old fan who was killed in last week's Manchester terrorist attack.

"I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away," Legend said via video to Olivia's mom, Charlotte, and stepdad, Paul, who were in the studio at ITV's Good Morning Britain show Monday.

Singer @JohnLegend tells GMB he was 'moved' by footage of #Manchester victim Olivia Campbell singing his songs https://t.co/OVb8JU37Ls pic.twitter.com/ymNvi3U1WV — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 29, 2017

"I have a young daughter, and I can't imagine the feeling you must be going through right now to have to bury your own daughter," said Legend, who was among the celebrities who early on expressed sympathy about the deadly event.

At a charity event, Olivia sang her favorite song, Legend's All of Me, and Legend noted that as he spoke to her parents. "I was so moved by your daughter's performance of the song," he said.

Olivia was one of 22 killed in the fatal attack that took place just as an Ariana Grande concert was ending late May 22. Dozens more were injured by the explosion that British authorities said was the work of suicide bomber Salman Abedi. On Monday, British intelligence agency MI5 said it was investigating how it handled previous information about Abedi.

