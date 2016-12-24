Joey 'Baba Booey' Boots from 'Howard Stern Show' dies at 49

Joey Boots was found dead in his New York apartment after failing to show for the taping of his podcast on Friday. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy)

Joey Boots, who popularized the expression "Baba Booey" on The Howard Stern Show, has died at 49, according to several media reports.

The radio personality, whose real surname is Bassolino, was found unresponsive in his Bronx apartment Friday, report TMZ and CNN.

The NYPD later confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter.

Bassolino, who was part of the rogue's gallery known as the Wack Pack, grabbed attention by shouting "Baba Booey" on Stern's show and during live TV reports. He even managed to successfully defend his right to do so in a New York court.

His friends learned of his death after they began Friday's taping of his podcast, The Joey Boots Show.

Fellow Wack Packer Erik "High Pitch" Bleaman told CNN that he had gone to check on his friend when he failed to show for taping. He entered Bassolino's apartment with the help of a building manager.

Bleaman then called into the show and asked them to stop recording so he could deliver the bad news, but they kept rolling tape, which was obtained by TMZ.

"Me and the building manager opened Joey's door," he told them. "And Joey was slumped over his chair. He was ice cold."



The team then ended the show and called 911. Emergency responders pronounced Bassolino, who had openly discussed his diabetes, dead at the scene.