Joely Fisher on half-sister Carrie's death: 'We lost our hero'

The world is still reeling from the deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, legendary entertainment figures who died within days of each other last week. And as the world mourns the stars of Star Wars and Singin' in the Rain, their families have slowly begun to speak publicly.

On Tuesday, Fisher's half-sisters, actresses Joely and Trisha Fisher, appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the aftermath of her death.

“I’ve been having an out-of-body experience,” Joely told host Chris Connelly. “The world lost Carrie and Debbie, of course, and Princess Leia . But we lost our hero. We lost our mirror.”

“We had the coolest big sister in the world,” Trisha added. “She was a (expletive), gun-toting princess. I mean, who has that?”

While Reynolds' death so soon after her daughter's may have shocked fans, the Fisher sisters said they were not surprised after spending time with her in the hospital.

“I sat with Debbie, and she said to me that she was praying for more time,” Joely explained. “She kept saying that she wanted more time, and I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, then Debbie would not. You knew it. You could feel it in her tiny little beautiful body, you could see it (on) her face. She would not last without her on the planet. She wouldn’t. And she didn’t.”

The sisters are not the only family members who have spoken out after the deaths. Over the weekend, Fisher's daughter and Reynolds' granddaughter, Billie Lourd, broke her silence with a post on Instagram. Captioning a photo of her younger self with her mother and granddaughter, Lourd wrote, "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."