Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner announce engagement

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , KHOU 5:01 PM. CDT October 15, 2017

It's Instagram official: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged.

On their respective social media accounts, the 28-year-old DNCE singer and 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress shared identical photos of an engagement ring, with captions "She said yes" and "I said yes." 

 

I said yes.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Friends and family have already congratulated the happy couple.

"Yeah!!!!" wrote older bro Kevin on Joe's Instagram. "I love you both so much," younger bro Nick tweeted. Even Joe's dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., posted he was "so thrilled" about the pending nuptials.

Turner's TV sister Maisie Williams also left an Instagram comment on the engagement post, which is now nearly impossible to find amid the hundreds of well wishes on Instagram.

Turner and Jonas have been dating since at least late last year, but have rarely been photographed at public events together.

