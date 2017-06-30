Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson's dad, recovering from Las Vegas car crash

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Joe Jackson attends the Premiere of "Sicario" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Michael Jackson's octogenarian father, Joe Jackson, has been taken to the hospital after a car crash in Las Vegas, police said Friday.

The Jackson family patriarch was riding as a passenger in a car when it was hit by another vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn, Las Vegas police said. The crash west of the Strip happened just after 11 a.m. Friday.

The 88-year-old was taken to University Medical Center for observation after complaining of injury.

He tweeted later a series of posts saying he was out of the hospital, back home and feeling fine.

Police said the other vehicle was cited for failing to yield the right of way but that there were no signs of impairment for either driver.

The fire department declined comment, citing patient privacy.

Jackson has lived in Las Vegas for many years.

