J.K. Rowling confirms she's writing two new novels

J.K. Rowling isn't slowing down. If anything, she's speeding up.

The Harry Potter author had an incredibly busy 2016, between helping craft the story for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child , a London play that continued Harry's story 19 years after the final book, and promoting Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the Potter spin-off film for which she wrote the screenplay.

And even with four more Beasts movies in the pipeline, Rowling isn't trading in her literary hat for a Hollywood one entirely. Responding to questions from fans on Twitter, the author confirmed that she is now working on two novels.

A fan first asked when we might be getting a new novel from Rowling, to which she responded, "I'm working on it (literally)." Another expressed shock and excitement over the news, to which the author replied, "I'm always working on a novel. It's my thing."

Is the novel coming from her mystery-writer pseudonym Robert Galbraith, or will it be a "Rowling" novel? "One of each, but I'm not sure which will come out first. I'll let you know as soon as I do!" she tweeted.

If you were hoping the non-Galbraith novel might follow Newt Scamander, who was introduced in November's Fantastic Beasts, you may be disappointed. "No, no, no. There won't be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there!" Rowling said to an overly excited fan. She did not, however, give any more details about either book.