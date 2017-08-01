J.K. Rowling apologizes for tweets claiming Trump ignored disabled boy

Author J.K. Rowling "apologized unreservedly" Monday evening after the mother of the disabled boy she believed was being ignored by President Trump clarified the interaction during a White House event last week involving health care.

The Harry Potter author called Trump "terrible" after viewing a video in which she believed a young boy in a wheelchair seen with his arm raised was trying to shake the president's hand.

But in a Facebook post, the boy’s mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, said that's not what happened: “Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand. He's three and hand-shaking is not his thing. He was showing off his newly acquired Secret Service patch.”

Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proferred hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage, multiple /1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

In hindsight, Rowling wrote, “I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw.”

She has deleted her original tweets on the incident.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM