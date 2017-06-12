KHOU
Jim Parsons congratulates mom, sister on retirement

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:29 PM. CDT June 12, 2017

SPRING, Texas - Emmy award-winning actor and Houston native Jim Parsons is giving a shout-out to his mom and sister.

Parsons shared a post on Instagram Monday.

His mom and sister are both retiring from their teaching positions at Mittelstadt Elementary School in Klein ISD.

Mom Judy Ann taught for 41 years, and his sister Julie taught for 19 years. They even shared a classroom for 11 years.

Parsons ended his post saying he’s very proud of his mom and sister, and told them it’s time to get some margaritas!

