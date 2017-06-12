Jim Parsons congratulates mom, sister on retirement

SPRING, Texas - Emmy award-winning actor and Houston native Jim Parsons is giving a shout-out to his mom and sister.
Parsons shared a post on Instagram Monday.
Congrats to my mom and my sister, two of the hardest working, most devoted teachers one could ever know. Today they cleaned the final files and books out of the first grade classroom they have shared for 11 years as they both retire from the teaching field. My mom taught for 41 years in total, my sister for 19. They touched literally thousands and thousands of young minds and the hearts of those children's families and, even though they won't be in the classroom anymore, the work they did lives on in all those people. I am very proud of both of them. And so happy for them, too! Now go get margaritas, both of you! 🎉🍾❤️👌
His mom and sister are both retiring from their teaching positions at Mittelstadt Elementary School in Klein ISD.
Mom Judy Ann taught for 41 years, and his sister Julie taught for 19 years. They even shared a classroom for 11 years.
Parsons ended his post saying he’s very proud of his mom and sister, and told them it’s time to get some margaritas!
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs