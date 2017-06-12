Jim Parsons congratulates mom, sister on retirement

Jim Parsons attends Variety's Creative Impact Awards presented by Mercedes-Benz at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival (Photo: Vivien Killilea, 2017 Getty Images)

SPRING, Texas - Emmy award-winning actor and Houston native Jim Parsons is giving a shout-out to his mom and sister.

Parsons shared a post on Instagram Monday.

His mom and sister are both retiring from their teaching positions at Mittelstadt Elementary School in Klein ISD.

Mom Judy Ann taught for 41 years, and his sister Julie taught for 19 years. They even shared a classroom for 11 years.

Parsons ended his post saying he’s very proud of his mom and sister, and told them it’s time to get some margaritas!

© 2017 KHOU-TV