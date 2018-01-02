Jessica Alba welcomes third child, son Hayes Alba Warren

Jessica Alba is all smiles at home, no fighting. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Jessica Alba gave birth to her third child — and first son — on New Year's Eve.

The actress and businesswoman, 36, and husband Cash Warren, welcomed "their little NYE angel baby," son Hayes Alba Warren, on Sunday.

He joins older sisters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

"His sisters are obsessed with him," Alba wrote on Facebook early Tuesday morning. "Cash Warren & I feel so blessed he chose us to be his mommy and daddy."

