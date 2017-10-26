Jessica Alba reveals she's expecting her first baby boy

Jessica Alba speaks onstage for Passion Play: How Jessica Alba and Mario Batali Created Multichannel Marvels during the Fast Company Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y on October 25, 2017. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fast Company) (Photo: Craig Barritt, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are expecting their first baby boy.

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

The actress and Honest Company founder announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July and revealed on the platform Wednesday that the baby is a boy.

She chatted about her pregnancy later with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Alba told Fallon she’s been trying to resist cravings for ice cream.

Alba and Warren have two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

Alba most recently appeared as a judge alongside fellow actress-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow on the Apple Music summer series Planet of the Apps.

