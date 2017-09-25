Jennifer Lopez pledges $1M for Puerto Rico, teams with A-Rod, Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez announces her new hurricane recovery efforts for Puerto Rico on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 in New York. (Photo: Michael Noble Jr., AP)

Jennifer Lopez's current love, Alex Rodriguez, and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, have partnered with the Ni Tu Ni Yo singer to help the people of Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

The storm thrashed into the island early Wednesday leaving a path of destruction. Lopez, who shared in an Instagram video that she has family in Puerto Rico, has pledged $1 million for relief efforts.

At a press conference Sunday, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised state aid for the ravaged region, Lopez reiterated the need for urgency.

"Puerto Ricans are American citizens, and today Puerto Rico needs our help," she urged. "Hurricane Maria has devastated our island."

Lopez, who serves as co-chair for the Cuomo-launched Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, thanked the governor for his assistance.

"I cannot tell you what it meant to me and to the people of Puerto Rico to see New York not only pledge support but Gov. Cuomo to actually show up with resources and supplies," she said.

Lopez also explained that she and her beau, Rodriguez, a former Yankees player, are leveraging relationships to raise funds.

"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts," she explained.

Captioning a clip of Lopez's remarks shared to Instagram, Rodriguez acknowledged MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and businessman Mark Cuban for partnering with Lopez, Anthony and himself.

Thank you @MLB, Rob Manfred, @yankees Hal Steinbrenner and @mcuban for teaming with me, @jlo & @marcanthony to help out 🇵🇷#PuertoRico #ReliefEffort A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Sep 24, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

In an Instagram video of his own, Anthony encouraged people to contribute "to help Puerto Rico rebuild and come out of these storms (Hurricanes Irma and Maria) stronger than ever."

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need. #UnitedforPuertoRico A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Last month, Lopez and Rodriguez came to the aid of Hurricane Harvey victims by pledging $25,000 each.

"Seeing these pictures of children and all the footage it's just devastating," Lopez said at the time, "and we just want to do our part to help."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

