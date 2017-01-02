Jennifer Lopez has a very Drake New Year's party at his Las Vegas concert

Photo: Getty Images

When Jennifer Lopez canceled her New Year's Eve concert at the E11even club in Miami, her reps cited "personal and family time."

What they really meant was Drake time.

Jenny on the Block was seen boogying at Drake's personal table during the Canadian rapper's New Year's Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, putting romance discussion into another speed.

"That lady dancing at Drake's table looks familiar... #Jennyfromtheblock," Chernéy Amhara, a reporter with Las Vegas' Fox affiliate, tweeted during the concert, showing a dark video.

E! News reported that Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, arrived at Hakkasan at around 10 p.m, for dinner with a group of 40 that feasted on the restaurant's crispy chicken with mango and plum sauce and egg and scallion fried rice. The duo then tried to go incognito to a special VIP section behind the DJ.

While the chicken with mango is always delicious, the incognito part failed.

Drake did not acknowledge his dancing lady friend publicly during his 40-minute set, according to E!, which noted the two left together at 2:30 in the morning: "She led the way as they walked while holding hands, with security officers prohibiting partygoers from taking photos of them."

TMZ.com posted photos of the duo gambling the next day at a high-rollers table in the MGM Grand casino.

"Don't know if she won or lost," the report noted.

Yah, we're pretty sure she's winning. Lopez posted one photo on Instagram with this caption:

"Looking at 2017 like... mmmhmmm u gonna get it... #lucky17#shadesofblue#worldofdance#AllIHave#byebyebirdie#spanishalbum and thats just the beginning... more surprises to come."

