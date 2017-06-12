Jennifer Lawrence walks away unharmed after plane loses two engines

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of "Passengers", in Westwood, California, on December 14, 2016. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: VALERIE MACON, This content is subject to copyright.)

Jennifer Lawrence endured an eventful plane ride this weekend.

Liz Mahoney, a representative for the Passengersstar, confirmed to USA TODAY that a private plane carrying the actress made an emergency landing in Buffalo, N.Y., after experiencing double-engine failure.

After leaving Louisville, Ky., where she spent time with her family, one of the plane's engines went out while cruising at an altitude of 31,000 feet. When the plane made an emergency landing, it lost the second engine.

Mahoney says the 26-year-old Academy Award winner walked away without injuries and is doing OK.

