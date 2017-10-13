Jennifer Anniston donating $1 million to Puerto Rico

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 04: Actor Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" Season 3 at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2017 Getty Images)

On the same day President Trump threatened to pull FEMA and the U.S. military out of Puerto Rico, Jennifer Aniston pledged $1 million toward the U.S. commonwealth's recovery effort.

The Friends star donated $500,000 apiece to the American Red Cross and the Ricky Martin Foundation. In his thank-you tweet, the singer said she was "saving lives" and pledged, "We will never forget."

Chance the Rapper joined the effort to send aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico in early October, announcing that his sold-out Hollywood Bowl concert would stream on YouTube and give viewers the option to make donations live to the charity Direct Relief.

He follows in the footsteps of the music streaming service TIdal, which announced it would donate the net proceeds from its annual benefit to "natural disaster relief and recovery organizations." (They will be divided among efforts for victims of Hurricanes Maria, Harvey, Irma and the earthquakes that hit Mexico.)

The Tidal X Brooklyn show, scheduled for Oct. 17, will feature Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee, Cardi B, Kaskade and Rapsody. It will be hosted by New York radio personality Angie Martinez with special appearances by Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda, both native New Yorkers whose parents were born in Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth whose inhabitants are all U.S. citizens.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Tidal announced the money raised by the show will go to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico by "covering the cost of cargo planes desperately needed to transport donated goods (i.e., cleaning supplies, toiletries, canned food, clothing, etc.) to Puerto Rico."

Rihanna, whose native Barbados fared well compared to neighboring islands in the Caribbean in recent weeks month, tweeted the cover of the New York Daily News to President Trump, asking him "not to let your people die like this."

She also praised the five living ex-presidents for taking the lead on the crisis in Puerto Rico.

"Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!!" Rihanna tweeted.

