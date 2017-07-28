Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to star in new TV series

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Actresses Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is readying a return to TV, with plans to co-star with Reese Witherspoon in a series set in the world of morning television.

News of the project, which first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter, comes at an early stage: A script by Jay Carson (House of Cards) has yet to be written, and the project has not been shopped to networks yet.

But given the star pedigrees, the series is expected to draw keen interest from premium cable outlets such as HBO and streaming networks like Netflix. The project is being shepherded by Michael Ellenberg, a former HBO drama executive, THR says.

Aniston has done a couple of guest-star spots (including 30 Rock) but has not appeared in a TV series since Friends exited in 2004 after a smash 10-year run.

Witherspoon, who played the younger sister of Aniston's Rachel Green in a 2000 episode, moved to the small screen in HBO limited series Big Little Lies, which aired earlier this year and earned her an Emmy nomination. A second season of the saga is being contemplated.

