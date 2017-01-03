Janet Jackson and her hubby welcomed a baby boy Tuesday. They named her Eissa Al Mana.

He's the pop star's first child with Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana .

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," her rep Paula Witt tells USA TODAY. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, 42, married in 2012.

Jackson finally acknowledged her pregnancy in October, showcasing her baby bump on the cover of People, six months after announcing she was putting her world tour on hold.

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she said last April. "I have to rest up, doctor's order.