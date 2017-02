Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter leaves the hospital

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, actress and country music artist Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her daughter Maddie, 6, and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom park August 14, 2014 in Lake Buena Vista, FL. (Photo: Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images, 2014 Disney Parks)

Following a terrifying all-terrain vehicle accident, Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie left the hospital Friday as she continues to recover.

"We're headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," Spears tweeted on Friday, sharing a photo of the family leaving together via helicopter.

Her husband, Jamie Watson, praised all those who helped them toward his stepdaughter's recovery. "Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, La., we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," he wrote on Instagram.

He added: "Above all else, we are so thankful for each and every prayer because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."

On Twitter, Maddie's pop-star aunt, Britney Spears, added, "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today ... It's a miracle."

Last Sunday, Maddie had been driving an ATV on her family's property when, in an attempt to avoid driving into a drainage ditch, she overcorrected and wound up in a pond, becoming "instantly submerged in the water" right before her family's eyes, read a statement by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department.

"Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report said. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

On Tuesday, Maddie regained consciousness “with her father, mother and stepfather by her side," hospital staff reported. "Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking." The statement noted the child had not suffered any apparent neurological consequences from the accident.

Maddie was born June 19, 2008 to Spears, then 17, and her fiancé at the time, Casey Aldridge. Spears later married Watson, a businessman, in 2014.

