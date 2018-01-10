James Franco tells Stephen Colbert Twitter accusations 'are not accurate'

James Franco attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert wasn't afraid to ask the tough questions of his guest, Disaster Artist star James Franco, on Tuesday's Late Show.

At Sunday's Golden Globes, The Disaster Artist star won for best actor in a comedy or musicalfor his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau and donned a Time's Up pin showing his support for the initiative devoted to addressing abuse of power and promoting racial and gender equality in the workplace.

Afterward, Franco was criticized on Twitter for wearing the black and white pin. In a tweet confirmed by USA TODAY, Violet Paley accused the actor of inappropriate behavior including pushing her head toward his exposed penis and inviting her 17-year-old friend to his hotel.

Paley indicated this followed an incident in 2014 when Franco's alleged conversation with the teenager leaked, in which he reportedly asked if he should get the two a hotel room.

Paley said the two also had a "consensual relationship" and that recently Franco has offered her and others "an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone 'apology,' " which she says she does not accept.

Colbert asked his guest about the criticism he got for wearing the pin to last weekend's awards show.

"First, I want to say I wore it 'cause I do support it," Franco reasoned. "I was so excited to win, but being in that room that night was incredible. I mean it was powerful and there were incredible voices, and I support it. I support change."

He also mentioned the social-media accusations, including tweets reportedly crafted by Breakfast Club actress Ally Sheedy criticizing him. According to a screenshot of the now-deleted tweets, Sheedy asked why Franco had been "allowed in" to the ceremony and after his win, tweeted, "Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business." She also used #MeToo after spotting Franco and Christian Slater at a table.

"There were some things on Twitter ... I haven’t read them. I’ve heard about them," Franco said. "First of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her — total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset."

"The others, in my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done," he continued. "The things I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So, I don’t want to shut them down in any way. It's, I think, a good thing, and I support it."

Colbert asked if Franco had any thoughts on how to decipher the truth when people have differing recollections of a situation.

"The way I live my life, I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made, I will make it. So, if I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to," he said. "As far as the bigger issues, you know, how we do it, I really don’t have the answers, and I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. There were incredible people talking that night. They had a lot to say, and I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing, and I want to.”

The actor has not escaped fall out from the accusations. The New York Times has canceled Wednesday's TimesTalk event where he and his Disaster Artist co-star and brother, Dave Franco, were slated to chat about the project.

The news outlet said in a statement that "given the controversy surrounding recent allegations," it had canceled the discussion, according to The Associated Press.

Reps for James Franco and Ally Sheedy did not immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM