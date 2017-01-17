Ivanka Trump delays release for book 'Women Who Work'

Citing "momentous changes" in her life, like her father being elected president,
Trump's husband,
According to the publisher, the book reflects Ivanka Trump's "continuing commitment to inspire and empower women to define success on their own terms and to create the lives they want to live." She is donating any net proceeds, including her advance, to charity.
Trump is the author of The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life, published in 2009.
