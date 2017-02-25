It's two episodes and out for Katherine Heigl and CBS drama 'Doubt'

Katherine Heigl, Steven Pasquale and Dulé Hill star in CBS's 'Doubt.' (Photo: Jojo Whilden, CBS)

There doesn't seem to be much doubt about Doubt's future.

CBS late Friday pulled the Katherine Heigl legal drama from its Wednesday time slot after just two low-rated episodes, a sure sign of cancellation.

This week's episode averaged 4 million viewers and ranked well behind ABC's Match Game among young adults.

Doubt stars Katherine Heigl, Laverne Cox, Dulé Hill, Elliot Gould and Dreama Walker as a team of attorneys in a New York legal practice.

It was touted by CBS last summer, as the network weathered criticism for its lack of onscreen diversity, for featuring Cox as the first transgender actor in a major network primetime series.

A rerun of Bull will fill Doubt's 10 ET/PT time slot on Wednesday. On March 8, spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders takes over the time period with its Season 2 premiere, following the 34th season opener of Survivor at 8 ET/PT.

USA Today