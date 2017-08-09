It's official: Springsteen on Broadway begins in October

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Bruce Springsteen performs at the 7th annual "Stand Up For Heroes" event at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

It's showtime.

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut in "Springsteen on Broadway," which begins Oct. 3, at the Walter Kerr Theatre with an official opening Oct. 12, according to a news release from the theater and Springsteen's social media sites. There will be five shows a week through Nov. 26.

Tickets, $75 to $850, go on sale 10 a.m. on Aug. 30, through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration began Wednesday and runs through Aug. 27. Verified fans will be notified Aug. 29. Visit brucespringsteen.net/broadway for more information on the process.

It's going to be a solo performance with spoken interludes.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible. I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind," said Springsteen in a statement. "In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Heather Wolensky, art director for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is the scenic designer, multiple Tony Award winner Natasha Katz is the lighting designer and Brian Ronan, also a Tony winner, is the sound designer.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of our greatest musical storytellers, and Broadway is built on a beloved tradition of musical storytelling," said Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn Theaters, which owns the Walter Kerr, in a statement. "What a once-in-a lifetime thrill for all of us at Jujamcyn to welcome Bruce home to his rightful place in the Broadway legacy.”

The show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted in the theater and all attendees must have their own ticket.

Several members of the E Street Band have Broadway connections. Drummer Max Weinberg played in the pit band for Godspell before joining Springsteen in 1974 and keyboardist Roy Bittan was the musical director for the blink-and-you’ve-missed-it Hard Job Being God in 1972.

Guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and his wife Maureen Van Zandt have become immersed in Broadway and theater show production. They produced the hit Rascals reunion show, The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2013 and they’re working with music man Paul Shaffer and Joe Grano of Jersey Boys fame to produce the upcoming Piece of My Heart: The Bert Berns Story.

The last time Springsteen and the E Street Band played a theater was at the onset of the Wrecking Ball tour in 2013 at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The Apollo holds 1,500. The Ghost of Tom Joad solo tour from 1995 to 1997 was primarily in theaters and the 2005 Devils & Dust tour played in some smaller-than-arena venues.

Follow Chris Jordan on Twitter: @ChrisFHJordan

Asbury Park (N.J.) Press