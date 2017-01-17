KHOU
It's official: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are engaged

The Associated Press , KHOU 6:12 AM. CST January 17, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — The news is fantastic.

A spokeswoman for Kate Mara confirmed Monday that the actress and her Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell (aka Invisible Woman Sue Storm and The Thing/Ben Grimm) are engaged.

Mara, 33, has also appeared in such films as Brokeback Mountain and The Martian and in the Netflix series House of Cards. Bell, 30, is known for such movies as The Adventures of Tintin and Snowpiercer. The actors have been dating since 2015, the year Fantastic Four came out. The much-maligned superhero movie, directed by Josh Trank, performed poorly at the box office, earning $56 million against a reported production budget of $120 million.

The actress tweeted out a photo of herself on Jan. 8 wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

Bell was previously married to Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood.

