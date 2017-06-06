Insurers challenge Walmart's settlement with Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan attends the FX Networks Upfront premiere screening of "Fargo" at the SVA Theater in New York on April 9, 2014. (Photo: Greg Allen, Invision/AP)

(CBS NEWS) -- Two companies that insure Walmart are suing the retail giant, challenging its multi-million-dollar payout to actor Tracy Morgan. The comedian was seriously injured in 2014 when a truck owned by Walmart slammed into Morgan's limousine van.

Now Walmart's insurers, Ohio Casualty and Liberty Insurance Underwriters, are claiming Morgan exaggerated his injuries to get the payout.

They want Morgan to sit for a seven-hour deposition, but the comedian is refusing.

"He was a victim once. We're not going to allow him to be a victim again. And you have to understand that much of his injuries were emotional and psychological. He almost died," said Benedict Morelli, Morgan's attorney, only on "CBS This Morning."

Morelli said there is nothing relevant Morgan could say to help the insurers' case.

