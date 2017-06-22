In the stars: New John Green novel due in October

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 08: John Green attends "The Fault In Our Stars" Nashville red carpet and fan event with Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolff and John Green at Nashville War Memorial Auditorium on May 8, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Allied, 2014 Getty Images)

NEW YORK — John Green fans, mark your calendar.The author of the million-selling The Fault in Our Stars has a new novel coming Oct. 10, Dutton Books announced Thursday.

The book is called Turtles All the Way Down and tells of a 16-year girl in search of a missing billionaire as she struggles with mental illness. Turtles is Green's first book since Fault in Our Stars, which came out in 2012.

In a statement issued through Dutton, Green said the new novel was both invented and personal in its taking on the theme of mental illness. Green's other books include Paper Towns and Looking for Alaska.

