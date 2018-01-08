'I love you Grand Prairie:' Selena Gomez stops by childhood home

Selena Gomez's Instagram post from her childhood home in Grand Prairie. (Screenshot)

Grand Prairie has a fan in Selena Gomez.

The popular singer stopped by her childhood home in Grand Prairie over the weekend, posting a photo on Instagram of herself sitting on the front porch.

Gomez lived at the home until she was 13, according to the post. When she knocked on the door Saturday night, no one was home.

"I visit this place every chance I get," Gomez said in the post. "In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."

The post had more than seven million likes by Monday afternoon.

Gomez, 25, who now lives in Los Angeles, recently had a home in west Fort Worth. She put the 10,016-square-foot mansion up for sale last year at a price of about $3 million, according to the Star-Telegram.

