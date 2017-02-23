'I Am Not Your Negro' shows James Baldwin as a ‘witness' then and now

Writer and social critic James Baldwin, center, was close with many of the most prominent figures of the civil rights era, including Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: Dan Budnik via Magnolia Pictures)

James Baldwin’s work helped filmmaker Raoul Peck connect the dots between the United States’ troubled grasp of its racist history and the revolutionary but suppressed legacy of his native Haiti’s triumph over Napoleon to win independence.

“Haitians always knew the real story, and they also knew that the dominant story was not the real story,” Peck says. “We stopped slavery in its tracks. We were not given emancipation. We took it. This is something we know.”

Similarly, Baldwin continues to tell the real story of blacks in America 30 years after his death in 1987 through his body of work and in Peck’s latest film and book, I Am Not Your Negro.

Baldwin makes it plain, as Malcolm X would say, in telling this story and frequently “getting someone told” with an intellectual bite that shows no fangs. In one TV interview, Baldwin discussed the “apathy and ignorance” of some white Americans about the separate but unequal lives of their black countrymen. “You don’t know what’s on the other side of the wall,” he said, “because you don’t want to know.”

I Am Not Your Negro, which opened Feb. 3, is based in part on 30 pages that Baldwin’s sister, Gloria Karefa-Smart, handed to Peck from an unfinished Baldwin manuscript called Remember This House. Baldwin had planned to examine the lives of his friends Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights figures all assassinated within a five-year span from 1963 to 1968.

Peck filled in the gaps with Baldwin’s own words, narrated by actor Samuel L. Jackson, and archival footage of the author interspersed with deconstructions of disparate images such as Aunt Jemima ads, videos of Black Lives Matter protests, and scenes from Uncle Tom’s Cabin and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

In discussing his decision to return to Harlem from Paris, where he had spent a great deal of his life, Baldwin said, “Everybody else was paying their dues, and it was time I went home and paid mine.

“Part of my responsibility as a witness was to move as largely and as freely as possible to write the story and to get it out.”

Personal responsibility is a recurring theme in the documentary, and Peck succeeds in his goal of creating yet another timeless film. “I always make sure it will mean something whenever it comes out,” he says. “As a filmmaker, you can’t go with the flow.”

I Am Not Your Negro resonated with viewers during a limited, release at the end of the year. Of all the early nominations and awards, Peck is most proud of the audience awards from film festivals, especially the Toronto debut. His acclaimed work also includes Lumumba, The Man by the Shore, Sometimes in April, Fatal Assistance and Haitian Corner. In mid-February, he will present The Young Karl Marx at the Berlin Film Festival.

Some say Baldwin was prescient in dissecting the “Negro problem in America” and making it relevant for today. But Peck says it was more that Baldwin was well-read, had a sharp mind and got straight to the point with his own timeless messages.

“He goes to the fundamentals and fundamentals are always true,” Peck says. “As a filmmaker, I always make sure that I go to the fundamentals. Whenever you stick to the fundamentals, you can’t go wrong. You can’t fail.”

“Baldwin is an incredible philosopher and political analyst,” Peck adds. “His work is so multilayered. When I meet young people, I usually give them The Fire Next Time as an entrance to Baldwin.”

Peck says he loves Baldwin’s books, which he started reading as a 15-year-old, but he’s especially drawn to his essays. He says knowing the real story of Haiti’s revolution freed him from the shackles of racism-fueled anger that he saw in others from slavery to segregation. And Baldwin’s work helped him make sense of the contradictions he witnessed in moving from Haiti to the USA, Congo, Germany and France.

“Baldwin is required reading — not only for a black person, but for any person interested in understanding the world we live in today.”

— Yanick Rice Lamb, co-founder of FierceforBlackWomen.com, is chair of the Department of Media, Journalism and Film at Howard University.

USA Today