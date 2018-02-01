How can you can be an 'extra' in upcoming movie about Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON -- A local film company hopes to debut its new movie "Harvey" on the one-year anniversary of the storm.

But before they can debut it, they need to film it. We've learned the surviving family members of six people who drowned in a van during the flooding will make an appearance in the film.

You can appear as an extra, too.

Street Corner Films posted the following info on its Facebook page:

To be considered for an 'EXTRA' role in the movie HARVEY, and you were directly affected, OR assisted the RESCUE TEAM, please send us an AUTHENTIC proof of this experience to manager@nkemdenchukwu.com (Subject: With PROOF). Thank you. ~ Harvey Movie Team.

Nkem Denchukwu, producer and casting director of "Harvey," wants to help make "Harvey" come to life.

"It's not a short," said Denchukwu. "It's not a documentary. It's a fiction based feature film."

The movie will star Antrone Harris and will be shot at different locations across the city of Houston. Denchukwu first read director Michael Sterling's script in September.

