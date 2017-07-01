Houston rappers and poets battle it out for a good cause

(Photo: Ty Scholes, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Clutch City's most eloquent will gather Saturday night for a local arts fundraiser and dance party, where rappers and poets will battle it out over quick rhymes and clever phrasing.

The up all-night party, billed on Facebook as a "Free booze, free beer, free entry: A DJ Dance Party" will feature a rhyme battle, slam poetry and local house DJs.

Dubbed Red Alert, the fundraiser will benefit local non-profit Public Poetry, a 501c3 that sponsors Houston-area poetry readings and events.





Admission is free but those looking to party with a purpose are required to wear red, or "at least a red top, folks!"

Anyone who would like to attend must be at least 21 years old and can RSVP on Eventbrite.com.

The champagne and noodle reception begins at 7 p.m., with readings and live music leading up to the highly-anticipated rhyme battle at 9 p.m.

House and techno DJs will take the stage around 10 p.m. until the event ends at 2 a.m.

The group plans to raise funds by a raffle. Prizes include musical festival tickets, a trip to Mexico and more.

The event is located at 215 Grove Street.





