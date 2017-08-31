Houston comedy group performing free shows for evacuees

Local comedy group Comedy Sportz Houston is providing free laughs for evacuees Friday and Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. (Photo: KHOU)

It’s said laughter is good for the soul. That’s why Houston improve group Comedy Sportz Houston is hosting four free shows for evacuees of Hurricane Harvey.

The troupe’s theater is located less than a mile away from the George R. Brown Convention Center, where more than 10,000 evacuees are seeking shelter.

The shows are open to people of all ages. They are family friendly for the youngest of audiences to adults.

Several of the improve members are also victims of Harvey and realized that laughter was their best way to give back to the community.

All shows are free. The first show is Friday at 8 p.m. The other shows will take place at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The theater is located at 2201 Preston Street, across from Minute Maid Park. For more information on Comedy Sportz Houston, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV