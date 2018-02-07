'Home Improvement,' 'Justified' star Mickey Jones dies at 76

The First Edition (origional members) Mickey Jones Performs at Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokeswoman for veteran character actor Mickey Jones says he has died. He was 76.

Publicist Cherry Hepburn says Jones died early Wednesday of the effects of a long illness. The illness was not disclosed.

Jones played Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham on Justified and construction worker and avid drummer Pete on the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement.

Jones was a native of Houston, Texas. He worked steadily in TV since the 1970s. His movie credits included Sling Blade, Tin Cup and Starman.

Jones started out in entertainment as a musician. He played drums with Bob Dylan and The First Edition with Kenny Rogers, among others.

© 2018 Associated Press