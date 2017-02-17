Hiddleston, Redford, Maslany raise voices for 'Planet Earth II'

President, BBC AMERICA, Sarah Barnett of 'Planet Earth II' speaks onstage during the BBC AMERICA portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC Networks) (Photo: Jesse Grant, 2017 Getty Images)

The networks presenting Planet Earth II are taking audience targeting to a new level.

AMC, SundanceTV and BBC America — owned or operated by AMC Networks — will simulcast Saturday's premiere of Planet Earth II (9 ET/PT), a six-part event "celebrating the planet, its creatures and the universal stories that unite and transcend," according to network executives.

The remaining five episodes of the nature series, the follow-up to the renowned 2006 series, will run Saturdays at 9 ET/PT on BBC America.

To personalize promotion for the different networks, three different versions of a new trailer, made available exclusively to USA TODAY, are narrated by a star associated with each network.

Tom Hiddleston, who won a Golden Globe for AMC's The Night Manager, narrates the AMC version. Oscar winner Robert Redford, the famed Sundance Kid, provides the voiceover on SundanceTV, which he founded, and Tatiana Maslany, an Emmy winner for BBC America's Orphan Black, is the narrator for the trailer playing on that network.

The nature series, put together from 2,089 shooting days across 117 filming trips in 40 countries, is narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

USA TODAY